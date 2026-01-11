Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Telecast, WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals face off in the fourth match of the Women's Premier League 2026. Both teams had contrasting starts to their campaigns this season. While GG defeated UP Warriorz, DC were outplayed by Mumbai Indians. Australian batter Phoebe Litchfield's 78 off 40 went in vain as GG beat UPW by 10 runs in a high-scoring game. After being invited to bat first, captain Ashleigh Gardner struck a scintillating 65 before Georgia Wareham played a late cameo of 27 not out off 10 balls, helping Gujarat Giants post a bit total of 207 for 4. It proved enough despite a stunning counter-attacking innings from Litchfield, who kept the Warriorz in the hunt.

DC, on the other hand, suffered a 50-run defeat at the hands of MI. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur smashed unbeaten half-centuries, while pacer Nicola Carey ran through the middle order as the defending champions returned to winning ways.

Sciver-Brunt hammered a 46-ball 70, while Harmanpreet-smarting from a last-ball defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday-slammed an unbeaten 74 off 42 balls as Mumbai Indians posted a formidable 195 for 4 on the back of fine form from the two stalwarts.

Chasing 196, DC folded for 145 in 19 overs despite Chinelle Henry's fighting 56 off 33 balls.

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League 2026 match take place?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League 2026 match will take place on Sunday, January 11.

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League 2026 match be held?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League 2026 match will be held at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League 2026 match start?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League 2026 match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League 2026 match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League 2026 match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)