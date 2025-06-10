The share prices of United Sprits went up by over 3 per cent on Tuesday after reports surfaced that its parent company - Diageo - was looking to sell stakes in IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Social media was abuzz with rumours with many suggesting that company was looking to capitalise on RCB's victory in IPL 2025. However, United Spirits issued a clarification denying any such reports. “This has reference to your email communication dated 10th June 2025 seeking clarification from the Company on media reports in relation to potential stake sale of RCB. The Company would like to clarify that aforesaid media reports are speculative in nature and it is not pursuing any such discussions,” United Spirits told the Bombay Stock Exchange and BSE Surveillance Department.

Meanwhile, former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has strongly criticised the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise and the Karnataka state government for the tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives and left several others injured during the team's victory parade in Bengaluru earlier this month.

Following RCB's maiden IPL title win, thousands of jubilant fans gathered outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, where the official celebrations were held. However, the event took a devastating turn as the overcrowded venue led to chaos when fans attempted to forcefully enter the stadium, resulting in a deadly stampede.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Lalit Modi expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and labelled the incident as a case of gross mismanagement.

"First and foremost, my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the stampede. This should never have happened. The entire event was poorly planned and executed," Modi said.

"There is so much mudslinging and finger-pointing going on, but the issue is simple — the event should never have been allowed without proper arrangements in place. The authorities failed, and the team management should also have ensured fan safety before participating in the so-called celebrations."

(With IANS inputs)