India are two wickets away from completing a 3-0 series whitewash as South Africa slumped to 132/8 at the end of play on Day 3 in Ranchi. After India posted a mammoth 497/9 on the scoreboard thanks to Rohit Sharma's double century and Ajinkya Rahane's ton, South Africa folded for 162 in the first innings and Virat Kohli enforced the follow-on. South Africa were close to suffering the ignominy of being bowled out twice in one day, but survived yesterday's onslaught from the Indian bowlers. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav have been the stars with the ball for India in this Test match. Theunis de Bruyn, playing as a concussion substitute for the injured Dean Elgar, and Anrich Nortje will come out to bat as India look to wrap things up quickly. (LIVE SCORECARD)