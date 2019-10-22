 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 4 LIVE Score: India 2 Wickets Away From Series Clean Sweep

Updated:22 October 2019 09:31 IST
IND vs SA 3rd Test Day 4 LIVE Score: India need just two wickets to bowl South Africa out for the second time in the match and claim the series.

Ind vs SA Cricket Score: Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav starred for the ball with India. © AFP

India are two wickets away from completing a 3-0 series whitewash as South Africa slumped to 132/8 at the end of play on Day 3 in Ranchi. After India posted a mammoth 497/9 on the scoreboard thanks to Rohit Sharma's double century and Ajinkya Rahane's ton, South Africa folded for 162 in the first innings and Virat Kohli enforced the follow-on. South Africa were close to suffering the ignominy of being bowled out twice in one day, but survived yesterday's onslaught from the Indian bowlers. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav have been the stars with the ball for India in this Test match. Theunis de Bruyn, playing as a concussion substitute for the injured Dean Elgar, and Anrich Nortje will come out to bat as India look to wrap things up quickly. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 3rd Test Match Day 4, Straight from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi:

  • 09:31 (IST)Oct 22, 2019

    Shami to start things off

    Mohammed Shami, who has picked up three wickets in this innings, will start the bowling for India
  • 09:30 (IST)Oct 22, 2019

    Wriddhiman Saha is back!

    Rishabh Pant came in for Saha for a bit on Day 3 after the latter pulled out with an injury. But Saha is back behind the stumps today
  • 09:19 (IST)Oct 22, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Welcome to Day 4 of the third India vs South Africa Test match in Ranchi. It is likely to be final day of the match - and the series - with India just two wickets away from victory. South Africa still trail India by 203 runs.
