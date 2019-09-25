 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: No Disrespect For Shikhar Dhawan, Says Tabraiz Shamsi After Shoe Celebration In 3rd T20I

Updated: 25 September 2019 12:35 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Tabraiz Shamsi dismissed Shikhar Dhawan in the 3rd T20I and then pulled off his shoe, pretended to dial a number with it and put it to his ear.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Tabraiz Shamsi removed Shikhar Dhawan for 36 runs. © AFP

India lost the third T20 International to South Africa by nine wickets as the three-match series ended in a 1-1 draw at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. While newly-appointed T20 captain Quinton de Kock led South Africa from the front with an unbeaten 79-run knock, spinner Tabraiz Shamsi grabbed everyone's attention with his peculiar celebration of Shikhar Dhawan's dismissal. After removing Shikhar Dhawan in the eighth over, left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took his shoe off and acted to make a phone call with it.

The images and videos of Tabraiz Shamsi's shoe celebration went viral on social media within no time.

The 29-year-old South African spinner issued an explanation of his bizarre celebration in a tweet on Wednesday.

"No disrespect... only love, enjoyment and entertainment! Asked the big man why he didn't give me a warning atleast before smoking me out of the park 1st two balls lol," Shamsi tweeted.

After winning the toss, captain Virat Kohli opted to bat at a chase-friendly venue. Shikhar Dhawan remained the top-scorer for India with 36 runs as India managed to score a below-par 134/9 in 20 overs.

Kagiso Rabada claimed three wickets for South Africa, while Bjorn Fortuin and Beuran Hendricks chipped in with two wickets each.

De Kock then smashed a 52-ball 79 to help South Africa chase down 140 with three overs to spare.

India will next face South Africa in a three-match Test series, which will start the visitor's ICC Test Championships campaign in Visakhapatnam on October 2.

The number-one ranked Indian Test team is currently on the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table with 120 points, thanks to a 2-0 Test series win over the West Indies in August.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Tabraiz Shamsi Tabraiz Shamsi Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • India lost the third T20 International to South Africa by nine wickets
  • Tabraiz Shamsi grabbed everyone's attention with his peculiar celebration
  • Shamsi dismissed Shikhar Dhawan in the eighth over
