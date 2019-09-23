India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Bengaluru Police's Attempted Witty Tweet Supporting Team India Falls Flat

Bengaluru City Police's attempt at a witty tweet supporting the Indian cricket team for the third T20I match against South Africa backfired as fans started to criticise them instead. "Notice from BCP: We are allowing over speeding on the pitch by our Indian bowlers at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium today, we won't fine you for sure!" Bengaluru Police tweeted from their official handle. This comes in the backdrop of the new traffic rules imposed by the centre which mean heftier fines for infringements.

"Obviously we can not overspeed on Bangalore roads.. no surprises," one user tweeted.

"Catch/penalize those overspeeding on roads rather than these tweets. Also tell ur employees not to take mamuli/bribe," another user replied.

"Yeah how can we? One cannot even drive... leave alone over speed in this city of potholes! Ward 25&26 are dirt tracks come show skills here !!" one user tweeted with photos of roads in dire conditions.

"And are u allowing constables to use foul language too," another user chided Bengaluru Police.

"Apart from tweeting wits also respond to customer grievances, apart from appreciation tweets this twitter handle ignores everything against Bengaluru Police," one user complained.

However, some users saw the humour in the post and applauded the police department. " Excellent sense of humor," someone tweeted. "Good bouncer," wrote another user.

Despite the Bengaluru Police's "permission", India failed to really get into gear as South Africa cruised to a nine-wicket win thanks to a good bowling display and then a solid knock by captain Quinton de Kock. The T20I series finished 1-1, with the first match in Dharamsala washed out.