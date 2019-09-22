 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

Quinton de Kock Powers South Africa To Dominating Victory Against India As T20I Series Ends Level

Updated: 22 September 2019 22:50 IST

Virat Kohli's bold move to bat first boomeranged on his team as Quinton de Kock (79) spearheaded South Africa's chase for a series-levelling nine-wicket win.

Quinton de Kock Powers South Africa To Dominating Victory Against India As T20I Series Ends Level
Quinton de Kock led the charge for South Africa in Bengaluru. © AFP

Quinton de Kock took the matters in his own hands by hitting a well-composed half-century as South Africa beat India by nine wickets in the Bengaluru Twenty20 International (T20I) on Sunday to level series 1-1. After South Africa bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin and Beuran Hendricks shared seven wickets between themselves to restrict India to a paltry 134/9 in the stipulated overs on a Bengaluru track, de Kock led the charge for South Africa to ensure his side draws level. Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 52-ball knock was laced with six boundaries and five hits over the fence.

To everyone's surprise, Kohli opted to bat after the coin landed in his favour on one of the smallest grounds, always known to favour teams chasing in the shortest format.

Initially though, the decision seemed to have worked as India raced to 54 for one in six overs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The departure of Shikhar Dhawan gave the South Africans an opening, and they grabbed it with both hands, snuffing out eight Indian wickets for 71 runs.

In their chase, South African captain de Kock looked in complete control and struck six fours and five sixes in his unbeaten 52-ball unbeaten 79. He added 76 runs for the first wicket with Reeza Hendricks in 10 overs and then put on another 64 with Temba Bavuma. After moving to 19 in four overs, De Kock cut loose by hitting Navdeep Saini for two sixes, and there was no looking back.

Earlier, India were stopped at 134 for nine by a disciplined South African attack. Top-scorer Dhawan blazed away to a 25-ball 36 and got India off to a brisk start that yielded them 54 runs in the first six overs. Kagiso Rabada was expensive but picked up three wickets, while there were two apiece for Bjorn Fortuin (2/19 in 3 overs) and Beuran Hendricks (2/14).

Playing in his first game of the series, Beuran Hendricks was the team's best bowler without a doubt as he choked run-flow in the middle overs along with left-arm spinner Fortuin.

(With PTI inputs) 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India India Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 Quinton de Kock Quinton de Kock Virat Kohli Virat Kohli India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kohli's bold move to bat first boomeranged on his team
  • India raced to 54 for one in six overs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium
  • Beuran Hendricks was the team's best bowler without a doubt
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Reveals What Cost India The Third T20I Against South Africa
Virat Kohli Reveals What Cost India The Third T20I Against South Africa
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Highlights: Quinton de Kock Heroics Help South Africa Level Series vs India
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Highlights: Quinton de Kock Heroics Help South Africa Level Series vs India
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Bengaluru Weather Report, Rain Could Play A Part
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Bengaluru Weather Report, Rain Could Play A Part
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.