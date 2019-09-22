India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Score: India Lose Rohit Sharma Early Against South Africa
Live Score: India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and and elected to bat in Bengaluru.
India will look to seal the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa with a win in Bengaluru. After the first match in Dharamsala was washed out without a single ball being bowled, Deepak Chahar and Virat Kohli helped India cruise to a comprehensive win over the Proteas in Mohali, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series. South Africa will be hoping to get their first win under Quinton De Kock's captaincy as they look to level the series but it will be tall task against an Indian team brimming with confidence. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will once again be under the scanner after a disappointing performance with the bat in Mohali. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 3rd T20I, straight from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangaluru
- 19:18 (IST)Sep 22, 2019
Back to back boundaries for Dhawan!Shikhar Dhawan smashes Andile Phehlukwayo for back to back boundaries. The first one came through long-on while the second one came off a thick outside edge towards third man fence.
BOWLING CHANGE| IND 26/1, after 3.2 overs— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) September 22, 2019
@andileluck19 is into the attack.
He has been effective for the Proteas.
Go Andile! #ProteaFire #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/YANAUadP6O
- 19:10 (IST)Sep 22, 2019
Back to back boundaries for Rohit!Kagiso Rabada concedes two back to back boundaries. He is certainly having some issue in this over. He bowled the first one wide of off and then compensated for that, a tad too much, and bowled a half-volley. Rohit Sharma stood tall and dispatched both the deliveries to the fence quite comfortably. Rabada gives away 17 runs in his first over.
- 19:04 (IST)Sep 22, 2019
Huge appeal... turned down!Bjorn Fortuin gets the ball to angle-in to Rohit Sharma, it hits him on the the pad and the South African players think it is plumb but the umpire doesn't concur. de Kock after much discussion with his bowler decides not to review it. The replay shows the ball would have just clipped the top of leg stump.
- 18:40 (IST)Sep 22, 2019
One change in South Africa XI!South Africa, on the other hand, have included Beuran Hendricks in place of Nortje who made his T20I debut in the last metch.South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi
- 18:37 (IST)Sep 22, 2019
Unchanged Playing XI for India!India have made no changes to their side and are fielding the same XI which played in Mohali.India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(capt), Rishabh Pant(wk), Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini
- 18:31 (IST)Sep 22, 2019
Toss time! India win toss... elect to bat!India skipper Virat Kohli wins the toss and and elects to bat. Kohli said he decided to bat keeping in mind next year's T20 World Cup.
Toss news - #TeamIndia win the toss and elect to bat first. Team unchanged from the previous T20I #INDvSA @Paytm pic.twitter.com/pHcdFrttnP— BCCI (@BCCI) September 22, 2019
- 18:26 (IST)Sep 22, 2019
South Africa's unique record!South Africa players will draw confidence from this unique statistics and look to turn things around.
🇿🇦’s nature to bounce back— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) September 22, 2019
The #ProteaFire have an impressive record after going 1-0 down in a bilateral T20I series.
They have won out of matches after going 1-0 down in bilateral T20I series.
Come on, boys! #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/0rAgxiDghM
- 18:22 (IST)Sep 22, 2019
Kohli and Co. doing their drills!Indian skipper Virat Kohli arrived on the field amidst loud cheers from Bengaluru crowd. Other players are also out in the middle.
Ready to Roar— BCCI (@BCCI) September 22, 2019
The King at Chinnaswamy #TeamIndia #INDvSA @imVkohli @Paytm pic.twitter.com/ycvwvYdZOb
- 17:49 (IST)Sep 22, 2019
Rain might ruin the action!Players and fans from both sides will be at mercy of rain gods as it is expected to pour heavily during the match. To read our weather report in full click here.
- 17:43 (IST)Sep 22, 2019
Welcome to live coverage!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of third and the final T20I between India and South Africa straight from Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. India are 1-0 up in the series and would like to repeat their last match's performance while South Africa would look to foil India's bid and finish on terms by winning the match.