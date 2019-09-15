 
India vs South Africa, 2019

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Abandoned Due To Rain In Dharamsala

Updated: 15 September 2019 20:50 IST

The first T20I was called off without a ball being bowled in Dharamsala due to persistent rain.

Heavy rain in Dharamsala forced the officials to call off the match. © AFP

India's home season opener against South Africa was washed out as persistent rain in Dharamsala led to the match being called off with a ball being bowled on Sunday. The heavy rain in Dharamsala left the crowd disappointed who had come in large numbers to witness their favourite stars in action. The second Twenty 20 International (T20I) will be played on Wednesday and the weather forecast is clear for the game in Mohali. 

While there was prediction of a sharp drizzle in the afternoon, the weather forecast was all clear for the evening but heavens opened up multiple times, putting paid to hopes of even having a five-over per side encounter. 

A spell of thunder showers happened in the afternoon and by 5:30 pm it seemed that the rain had subsided with the spectators thronging into the stadium. 

Just when the ground staff at the HPCA Stadium were working in full force, a second spell completely spoilt the evening as it was clear that even the shortest possible game cannot be conducted in such circumstances with multiple puddles created at the outfield. 

The worst sufferer was certainly the common fans, who had come from all the nearby districts as well as from Chandigarh and Delhi to watch the match. 

With most of the stands not having any overhead cover, the spectators were seen pulling off the in-stadia hoardings which worked as temporary "umbrellas" to save themselves from getting drenched. 

Nowadays, all the matches under the aegis of BCCI are covered under insurance policy and HPCA will not stand to lose any money. 

Since the toss was also not held, the viewing public will get a refund of their tickets.

(With PTI inputs)

Highlights
  • India's home season opener was abandoned without a ball being bowled
  • Heavy rain led to the match being called off
  • India will take on South Africa in Mohali for the second T20I
