 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Dharamsala Weather Report, Rain Could Play A Part

Updated: 15 September 2019 10:57 IST

India will begin the three-match T20 International home series against South Africa in Dharamsala on Sunday.

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Dharamsala Weather Report, Rain Could Play A Part
The bad weather had forced the Indian players to practice indoor on Saturday. © AFP

After dominating the West Indies in the Caribbean, India will look to start the three-match T20 International home series against South Africa on a positive note when they take the field at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. However, the rain gods might have a say in the matter as the picturesque region in the Himachal has seen quite a bit of rain in the last two days. The bad weather had forced the Indian players to practice indoor in Dharamsala on Saturday. The weather forecast says isolated thunderstorms and light showers may make their appearance but the sky will be clearer by the evening.

The first T20I is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST, during which the sky is expected to be partly cloudy. With the passing hours, the sky is expected to be clear.

Under these conditions, dew might have its say in the evening encounter. The pitch too might not get to see much of sunlight before the match, and thus the toss-winner might look to bowl in Dharamsala.

Captain Virat Kohli will look to find the right combination in the shortest format of the game, especially for the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to begin in October 2020 in Australia.

After a clean sweep against a weak West Indies team in the Caribbean, India's real battle begins now with this series against Quinton de Kock-led South Africa, who are also in the midst of a tough transitional phase.

A good spell from Kagiso Rabada or a cameo from David Miller could test the Indians, while some of the others like Test specialist Temba Bavuma or Anrich Nortje will like to prove their credentials in the absence of Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India dominated the West Indies in the Caribbean
  • They will start a 3-match T20I home series against South Africa on Sunday
  • The rain gods might have a say in the matter during the series opener
Related Articles
Faf Du Plesis Has Done Great Things But We Need To Look At Future, Says South Africa Team Director
Faf Du Plesis Has Done Great Things But We Need To Look At Future, Says South Africa Team Director
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Trolled For His
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Trolled For His 'No-Ball' Wicket of Upul Tharanga
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: MS Dhoni Asks For Review Even Before Umpire Raises Finger, Gets It Bang On
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: MS Dhoni Asks For Review Even Before Umpire Raises Finger, Gets It Bang On
India vs Sri Lanka:
India vs Sri Lanka: 'Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Wedding Cancelled', Jokes Twitter After Dharamsala Debacle
1st ODI Highlights, India (Ind) vs (SL) Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka Beat India By 7 Wickets In Dharamsala
1st ODI Highlights, India (Ind) vs (SL) Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka Beat India By 7 Wickets In Dharamsala
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 11 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.