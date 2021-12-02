Trust former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer to always see the lighter side of things in the cricket field and come up with hilarious suggestions. His latest social media post was on how to tackle New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, who has had an upper hand over the Indian batters in his short international so far. Jaffer, indicating Jamieson's height, posted a photo and said there should be a “limit” outside the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai – the venue for the second and final Test match between India and New Zealand, which will eventually decide the outcome of the series as the first Test in Kanpur had ended in a draw.

“One way to negate the Jamieson threat could be to put this height limit outside Wankhede,” Jaffer posted on his Koo account on Thursday.

Jamieson picked up three wickets each in the Kanpur Test and in the process became the quickest New Zealand cricketer to 50 Test wickets beating former pacer Shane Bond. The lanky pacer now has 52 wickets in 9 Tests, at a staggering bowling average of just 15.05.

Jamieson has been quite the tormentor for India in the last couple of years. 20 of his 50 wickets have come against India in the four Tests that he has played so far. He has also dismissed Virat Kohli, who is resting from this match, quite a few times, including in the World Test Championship final.

Jamieson's fine returns in the Kanpur Test helped him break into the Top 10 of ICC Test rankings. He is currently in 9th spot in the bowlers' ranking.

With overcast conditions and a pitch that has mostly remained under covers due to rain in the last two days, Jamieson is once again expected to be one of the major threats for the Indian batting line-up.

Promoted

India, on the other hand, have been bolstered by the return of regular captain Virat Kohli, who had missed the T20I series and the first Test due to workload management.

The two sides will lock horns in the series decider on Friday.