Kyle Jamieson on Saturday became the quickest New Zealand bowler to reach 50 Test wickets. Jamieson achieved the feat on Day 3 of the India vs New Zealand first Test at the Green Park in Kanpur. Jamieson, in only his 9th Test, beat former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond, who had taken 12 Tests to claim 50 Test wickets. The lanky right-arm seamer is the 13th bowler overall to get to the landmark in 9 Tests. The record for the fastest to 50 Test scalps still stands with Australia's Charles Turner, who had taken only 6 Tests.

Jamieson cleaned up India opener Shubman Gill, who had scored a fifty in the first innings, in the final session of third day's play. The right-armer had dismissed Gill in the first innings too with a fuller length delivery. But this time around, he pitched it slightly shorter but got that one jag back in a long way. Gill was rooted to the crease and paid the price.

The 26-year-old was one of New Zealand's most impressive bowlers in the first innings as well along with Tim Southee. Jamieson had picked up three wickets on Day 1 of this Test.

Jamieson has been quite a tormentor for India in the last couple of years. 20 of his 50 wickets have come against India in the four Tests that he has played so far. He has also dismissed Virat Kohli, who is resting from this match, quite a few times, including in the World Test Championship final.

Meanwhile, the Test hangs in balance as India made a strong comeback through Axar Patel to bowl New Zealand out for 296 despite a mammoth 151-run opening stand between Will Young (89) and Tom Latham (95). Axar picked up his fifth five-wicket haul and returned with figures of 5 for 62. Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin too chipped in with three wickets.

At stumps on Day 3, India were 14 for 1, leading New Zealand by 63 runs.

