IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: New Zealand Openers Look To Carry Momentum On Day 3
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: New Zealand openers Will Young and Tom Latham will look to maintain the dominance over the Indian bowling attack in the first Test at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.
India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 Live: After scoring fifties, New Zealand openers Will Young and Tom Latham will look to maintain the dominance over the Indian bowling attack in the first Test at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The Kiwis trail India (345) by 216 runs and were in a commanding position at the end of the second day's play. Both the openers have scored half-centuries and gave no chance to India for a comeback on Day 2. Earlier, India were bowled out for 345 runs in their first innings where Shreyas Iyer smashed a century on his debut. For New Zealand, Tim Southee was the stand-out performer with his five-wicket haul. (IND vs NZ LIVE SCORECARD 1st Test Day 3)
India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav
New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville
- 08:21 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day 2 of the first Test match between India and New Zealand that is being played at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. New Zealand have dominated Day 2 and they are in a comfortable position in the match. Both New Zealand openers have scored half-centuries after India posted 345 runs in their first innings.Match will start at 9:30 AM IST. Stay with us for all the updates.