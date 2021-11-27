Legendary Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev identified Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as his favourite all-rounders currently in world cricket but rued the fact that the latter has not been at his best with the ball in hand of late. Jadeja and Ashwin have been India's designated all-rounders in red-ball cricket for quite some time now. The duo have often contributed either with the bat or with the ball and sometimes both to help India win matches. Jadeja was India's third highest scorer in the first Test match against New Zealand with an important knock of 50. It was the 121-run fifth-wicket stand between Jadeja and debutant Shreyas Iyer (103) that gave India the ascendancy before Tim Southee brought New Zealand back in the contest.

India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil, during his visit to RCGC Open Golf Championship in Kolkata on Friday, had no doubts that Jadeja and Ashwin were the best all-rounders going around.

"I just go to watch cricket these days and enjoy the game. I don't see from your perspective. My job is to enjoy the sport. "I would say Ashwin, hats off to him," Kapil said, adding Jadeja's name when asked about the current best all-rounder in world cricket as quoted by news agency PTI.

The 62-year-old, who is regarded as one of the best all-rounders to have ever played the game, added that Jadeja has improved a lot as a batter but his form with the ball has dipped.

"Jadeja... What a fabulous cricketer he is, but unfortunately he improved as a batter and come down as a bowler to me.

"When he started, he was a far better bowler but now he's a far better batter. Every time India needs him, he will get runs. But he's not performing as a bowler," Kapil said.

Stats echo the words of Kapil, at least to some extent. Jadeja has played 18 Test matches in last three years, scoring 800 runs. His average of 38.09 during that period is much better than his career average of 34.29. At the same time, his numbers with the ball have seen a slightly downward curve.

In last three years, Jadeja has taken only 42 wickets at an average of 32.09 which is considerably higher than his career average of 25.09. He also hasn't managed to take a single five-wicket haul during this period. However, one has to remember that 11 of those 18 Test matches were away from home.

Jadeja, who went wicketless on Day 2 against New Zealand in Kanpur, would be hoping to spin India back in the game and make inroads into the Kiwi batting line-up.

