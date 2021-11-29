The first Test match between India and New Zealand in Kanpur might have ended in a draw but it certainly proved why Test cricket is the ultimate test for the players. With occasional concerns about the health of the longest format cropping up now and then, matches like the one that ended in a pulsating draw between India and New Zealand in Kanpur on Monday showcase why the longest format is very much alive and kicking. The match kept the entire cricket fraternity at the edge of their seats and even made some of the current and former players as well as experts react to the beauty, that is Test match cricket.

Dinesh Karthik hailed New Zealand's fighting spirit and termed the Test as the perfect one. He wrote:

"A perfect Test match! What a fabulous performance from both teams to give us this thriller. Looking at the brighter side, #TeamIndia will be really happy to see the way @ShreyasIyer15 and @ashwinravi99 have performed."

Opener Mayank Agarwal had words of immense praise for debutant Shreyas Iyer for his stupendous performance in both innings of the match.

"So close yet so far. Brilliant effort by everyone. A great performance by @ShreyasIyer15 on debut. We move on to the next one."

So close yet so far. Brilliant effort by everyone. A great performance by @ShreyasIyer15 on debut. We move on to the next one. pic.twitter.com/z2mmmESAxO — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) November 29, 2021

Virender Sehwag congratulated the visitors for putting up a brave performance on the last day. He said that he expects the second Test in Mumbai to be a cracker.

"Test Cricket is the best cricket. Epic effort by New Zealand to save the test match. Well-tried India. Mumbai should be a cracker."

Test Cricket is best cricket. Epic effort by New Zealand to save the test match. Well tried India. Mumbai should be a cracker. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 29, 2021

Even Australian cricketer David Warner joined the chorus in praising the kind of cricket that was on display for the past five days. He wrote:

"How good is test cricket!! 5 days, tough cricket played by both teams and it ends in a draw. That's why we love it. Can't wait for the 2nd test in Mumbai. #india #newzealand I can't wait for the Ashes!!."

How good is test cricket!! 5 days, tough cricket played by both teams and it ends in a draw. That's why we love it. Can't wait for the 2nd test in Mumbai. #india #newzealand I can't wait for the Ashes!! https://t.co/AHZhLmqOCB — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 29, 2021

Jimmy Neesham stated how proud he felt after his team got away with a tough draw.

"Incredibly gutsy performance. Proud of all you lads! @BLACKCAPS. #INDvNZ"

Incredibly gutsy performance. Proud of all you lads! @BLACKCAPS #INDvNZ — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 29, 2021

Expert Ayaz Memon, however, took a tough stance on New Zealand batters and explained how they let the initiative go after good starts.

"All told, the draw was a good result for NZ after conceding crucial first innings and having to bat last on pitch of inconsistent bounce. That said, their batting strategy was baffling, surrendering initiative in both innings with uncalled for defensiveness."

All told, draw was a good result for NZ after conceding crucial first innings and having to bat last on pitch of inconsistent bounce. That said, their batting strategy was baffling, surrendering initiative in both innings with uncalled for defensiveness. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 29, 2021

The second Test match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai between December 3-7.