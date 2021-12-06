Former India batter Wasim Jaffer feels Virat Kohli hasn't looked out of form, despite not scoring a century in more than two years. Kohli's last international hundred came in November 2019 when he registered a three-figure score against Bangladesh in a day-night Test in Kolkata. In the ongoing Mumbai Test, he was dismissed for a duck in the first innings by Ajaz Patel before his 36-run knock was curtailed by Rachin Ravindra in the 2nd innings of the Mumbai Test.

Wasim Jaffer feels that the Indian skipper has not looked out of form at all and has managed to play some decent knocks despite not reaching the three-figure mark.

"Absolutely. He might not have scored a hundred in more two years but he has never looked out of form. He has managed a 50+ score in every now and then but a century is not far away," Jaffer said during an interaction on ESPNcricinfo.

India are closing in on a big win in the second Test with two days of play left. On being asked if India can win the game by Lunch on Day 4, Jaffer said that it will depend on whether India can find an early breakthrough.

"It seems to me that if India can take a wicket or two early in the morning, the game might finish before Lunch," he added.

Chasing a target of 540, New Zealand were 140 for 5 at stumps on Day 3. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for India as he returned figures of 3 for 27 on Sunday.

Earlier, India had declared their second innings at 276 for 7, setting a 540-run target for the visitors.