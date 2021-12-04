It's difficult to keep the spotlight away from India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. He is either picking wickets in India for fun and scoring important runs in the lower middle-order or airing his inhibition-free views about the rules of the game, which more often than not grab the headlines. But on Day 2 of the ongoing India vs New Zealand second Test match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Ashwin was in the news not only for his performance with the ball but also for a different reason, something which might even make him feel a bit embarrassed later on.

The India off-spinner, after being bowled for a golden duck by New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, signaled for DRS (Decision Review System) much to the amusement of cricket fans on social media.

It all transpired in the 72nd over of India's first innings on Saturday. Ashwin, who walked out to bat at No.7 after the fall of Wriddhiman Saha's wicket, got a beauty from Ajaz Patel that spun past his bat and clipped the top of off stump. Ashwin was so stunned by the amount of turn that he perhaps failed to realise that the ball had already disturbed the woodwork. Thinking that he had been given caught behind, Ashwin signaled for DRS.

To add to the confusion, the on-field umpires too sent it upstairs just to check whether the bails were properly dislodged by the ball.

Replays confirmed the ball had clearly gone on to hit the stumps and Ashwin had to take the long walk back to the pavilion.

Ajaz Patel became the third bowler in the history of the game and the first-ever from New Zealand to pick all 10 wickets in an innings. His heroics with the ball helped New Zealand bowl India out for 325. But Patel's efforts were not enough to give his side an upper hand in the series decider.

India made a stunning comeback by dismissing New Zealand for the lowest-ever total in all Tests played on Indian soil. Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets while Ashwin returned with remarkable figures of 4 for 8 as New Zealand were bowled out for 62 – also their lowest-ever total against India in all Tests.

At stumps on Day 2, India openers Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara took the hosts to 69 for no loss. India now lead by 332 runs and are firm favourites to win the match and the series.