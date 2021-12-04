New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel achieved the rarest of rare feats as he took all 10 wickets to fall in India's first innings in Mumbai. Ajaz Patel became only the third player in the history of Test cricket to do so on Saturday. He joins England's Jim Laker and former Indian captain Anil Kumble to dismiss 10 opposition players in an innings. Ajaz continued his fine bowling performance from Day 1 where he claimed four wickets. On the morning of the second day of the ongoing Test against India, Ajaz once again tormented the Indian batters and spun a web around them to take the remaining six wickets.

Ajaz ended with figures of 10 wickets for 119 runs in 47.5 overs. The fall of the 10th wicket will forever be etched in the New Zealand players' mind with Mohammed Siraj skying the ball only to be caught at mid-on.

India were all out for 325 runs in the first innings with Mayank Agarwal ending as the top scorer with 150 runs. Axar Patel also scored a fighting half-century -- his maiden in international cricket.