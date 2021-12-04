New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel took the cricketing world by storm on Saturday as he claimed all 10 wickets in India's first innings of the Mumbai Test. The rare feat made Ajaz Patel only the third player in the history of Test match cricket to take all the opposition wickets in an innings. He joined an elite list featuring former England spinner Jim Laker and ex-India captain and coach, Anil Kumble. The tremendous feat was thoroughly enjoyed and acknowledged from all around the world by players, former and current, and experts, as they posted their reactions on Twitter.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reacted to the "incredible achievement" and posted.

"Incredible achievement as Ajaz Patel picks up all 10 wickets in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test. He becomes the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to achieve this feat. #INDvNZ."

The Blackcaps also celebrated the spinner's achievement.

"Some kind of scorecard for @AjazP ! He joins cricketing royalty as only the third bowler in the history of Test Cricket to take all ten wickets in an innings. Just WOW."

Dinesh Karthik highlighted how the Mumbai-born spinner returned to grab the 10 wickets in the same city.

"All of the world and he does the unthinkable in the city he was born. Some things are just beyond coincidence...well done #AjazPatel. #INDvNZ"

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha explained why this was a champion effort and how rare the feat actually is.

"OUTSTANDING #AjazPatel! It's a champion effort...these achievements are very rare, just the third bowler to do so in the history of test cricket. #INDvzNZ."

Many former and current international players as well as experts hailed Ajaz's feat and posted on Twitter.

India were all out for 325 runs in their first innings. Mohammed Siraj was Ajaz's last victim as the Indian team lost six wickets on Day 2.

Mayank Agarwal played an epic knock of 150 runs while Axar Patel also scored a gutsy half-century.