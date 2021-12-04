Hello And Welcome!

Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the Mumbai Test that is being played between India and New Zealand. Day 1 was equally shared by both the teams as New Zealand's Ajaz Patel dismantled India's middle-order in the first half with his four wickets and later Mayank Agarwal smashed a terrific ton under pressure that brought India back in the game. Mayank is still batting with Wriddhiman Saha and he looked positive with the bat yesterday. Team India will hope to add some more runs on the board and put up a strong first innings total in front of the visitors. India were at 221/4 at stumps on Day 1.





The day's play will start at 9:30 AM IST. Stay with us for all the live updates.