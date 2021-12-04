IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates: Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha Look To Extend India's Advantage
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2 Live: Mayank Agarwal and Wriddhiman will look to extend India's advantage over New Zealand in the Mumbai Test on Day 2. At end of Day 1, India were at 221/4 after New Zealand gained an upper hand following a middle-order slump. Opener Mayank Agarwal smashed a brilliant hundred under pressure on the opening day of the second Test match to save India's blushes and is still batting with wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha. Earlier, New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel took four wickets to put the home team on the backfoot. Ajaz dismissed big names in the Indian batting lineup -- skipper Virat Kohli, veteran batter Cheteshwar Puraja, opener Shubman Gill, and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer. Pujara and Kohli who are going through a lean phase were dismissed for ducks. (IND vs NZ SCORECARD 2nd Test Day 2)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Match Day 2 Straight From Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
- 08:40 (IST)How Gavaskar's Advice Ahead Of Mumbai Test Helped Mayank?Mayank Agarwal said Sunil Gavaskar, before the Mumbai Test, had told him to consider keeping the bat low at the start of his innings. Agarwal has a tendency to keep a high backlift which at times, especially against the swinging ball, has brought about his downfall.
- 08:03 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the Mumbai Test that is being played between India and New Zealand. Day 1 was equally shared by both the teams as New Zealand's Ajaz Patel dismantled India's middle-order in the first half with his four wickets and later Mayank Agarwal smashed a terrific ton under pressure that brought India back in the game. Mayank is still batting with Wriddhiman Saha and he looked positive with the bat yesterday. Team India will hope to add some more runs on the board and put up a strong first innings total in front of the visitors. India were at 221/4 at stumps on Day 1.The day's play will start at 9:30 AM IST. Stay with us for all the live updates.