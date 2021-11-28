India cricketer Axar Patel on Saturday took his fifth fifer in the longest format of the game during New Zealand's first innings of the ongoing first Test of the two-match series at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The 27-year-old's efforts helped India bowl out N`ew Zealand for 296 on Day three and take a first innings lead of 49 runs. The all-rounder received a lot of praise for his exploits against the Black Caps from the cricket fraternity. However, amidst all the praise, former India batter Wasim Jaffer made a hilarious remark on Axar after stumps on Day three.

Taking to Twitter, Jaffer, who is known for his tongue-in-cheek humour on social media, trolled Axar for the "only mistake" the latter ended up committing.

Jaffer was referring to the wrong date that Axar had put while signing the ball with which he claimed the five-wicket-haul.

"The only mistake Axar Patel made today was putting wrong date on the match ball. 27th November hai bapu @akshar2026," Jaffer wrote on Twitter.

Replying to the tweet, Axar clarified that it was Suryakumar Yadav who had put the wrong date on the ball.

"It wasn't me... @surya_14kumar wrote this!" Axar responded.

The banter, however, continued with Jaffer suggesting a hilarious punishment for the Indian batter.

"Ohh then what's the punishment for @surya_14kumar ? Stand in front of The Wall?" Jaffer added.

Promoted

Suryakumar also joined the party as he gave a cheeky reply.

"I do it everyday," he said.

I do it everyday — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) November 27, 2021

After bundling out the Kiwis for 296, India lost Shubman Gill at the stroke of stumps, eventually finishing the day at 14/1, leading the visitors by 63 runs.