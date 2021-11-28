"I Only Had 12 Minutes To Get Set For The Game": KS Bharat!

India's substitute wicketkeeper KS Bharat who took 3 catches on Day 3 has said he just had 12 minutes to get ready after being asked to get behind the stumps. Bharat has been an India A regular for past three years, was asked to keep the stumps after veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha complained of stiffness in his neck, minutes before the third's day play.





"I was doing my morning routine and then the support staff told me to get ready. I only had 12 minutes to get set for the game," KS Bharat said in a video posted on BCCI TV.



