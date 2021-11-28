IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 4 Live Score Updates: India Look To Continue Day 3 Momentum In Kanpur
India vs New Zealand Test Day 4 Live Score After a dominating Day 3, Team India will start Day 4 with the aim of extendingthe lead and to set a massivetarget in front of New Zealand.
After a dominating Day 3, Team India will start Day 4 with the aim of extending the lead and to set a massive target in front of New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. India currently have a lead of 63 runs and have 14 runs on the board for the loss of one wicket in their second innings after they bowled out the Blackcaps for 296 runs in the latter's first innings. Axar Patel was the standout performer for Team India on Day 3 with his fifth five-wicket haul in just his fourth Test match. Axar's top-notch performance came after New Zealand dominated the game with a 151-run opening stand between openers Tom Latham (95) and Will Young (89). Earlier, India scored 345 runs in their first innings where Shreyas Iyer smashed a century on his debut. (IND vs NZ SCORECARD 1st Test Day 4)
India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav
New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville
India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Straight From Green Park, Kanpur
- 08:57 (IST)"I Only Had 12 Minutes To Get Set For The Game": KS Bharat!India's substitute wicketkeeper KS Bharat who took 3 catches on Day 3 has said he just had 12 minutes to get ready after being asked to get behind the stumps. Bharat has been an India A regular for past three years, was asked to keep the stumps after veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha complained of stiffness in his neck, minutes before the third's day play."I was doing my morning routine and then the support staff told me to get ready. I only had 12 minutes to get set for the game," KS Bharat said in a video posted on BCCI TV.
- 08:21 (IST)Was Sticking To "Basics" And Using Crease A Bit: Axar PatelAxar Patel expressed his thoughts after his breakthrough spell helped his side restrict New Zealand at 296 in the first Test."It's a dream start, in fact, this is a dream within a dream start for me. No, it (Test cricket) isn't that easy. Was a hard grind today. They didn't lose any wickets yesterday and the talk was to keep it tight, don't try for wickets every ball, just look to be patient. I was sticking to the basics and using the crease a bit," Axar Patel told host broadcasters Star Sports after the Stumps on Day 3.
- 08:18 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand that is being played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. India dominated Day 3 with the ball where Axar Patel picked five wickets and New Zealand were bowled out for 296 runs. However, India lost their wicket early when they came to bat in the second innings. The Ajinkya Rahane-led team has an overnight score of 14/1 with a 63-run lead. Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara are batting after India lost Shubman Gill's wicket in the second over.The day's play will start at 9:30 AM IST. Stay with us for all the updates.