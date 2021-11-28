Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha discussed skipper Ajinkya Rahane's form and talked about his technique which could be hurting him while trying to put up a big individual score. He cited Rahane's footwork as a cause of concern that has been causing him a lot of trouble lately. Talking to Cricbuzz, Ojha said, "As far as the mental aspect is concerned, I don't think Ajinkya Rahane will be that much disturbed. But technically, what the other legendary batters of the Indian cricket team are saying, his footwork can be an issue. When your footwork isn't right, the variable bounce off the pitch can cause trouble. This is what is ailing Rahane."

Ojha talked about the pressure some senior players will be facing after good performances by debutants. According to him, senior members of the team will have to buckle up and get their techniques right in order to stay a crucial part of the team.

"Your strategy can be understood but when it becomes a pattern and you start getting out, then you have to work on that. Working on changing the technique isn't easy but we can surely expect that from senior members of the team."

Rahane has struggled in the Kanpur Test, scoring 35 and four runs in the two innings, respectively. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer scored a hundred on Test debut while regular skipper Virat Kohli is yet to join the squad for the second Test in Mumbai