Debutant Shreyas Iyer scored his first ever Test century on Day 2 of India's opening Test against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Friday. In the process, Iyer became the 16th Indian to score a hundred on his debut Test. Having resumed from an overnight score of 75 not out, Iyer added 30 more runs on Friday as India posted a first innings total of 345. Iyer faced a total of 171 deliveries and hit 13 fours and two sixes in his knock. Iyer's breathtaking knock received praise from various quarters, with cricketers, former cricketers, pundits and fans lauding him for playing a crucial innings in a situation of high pressure.

Former India bowler Pragyan Ojha took to social media platform Koo to hail Iyer. Ojha compared Iyer's rise to that of Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

Ojha on Friday posted a picture on Koo, which showed Iyer on a hospital bed. Similarly, a picture of Chopra on a hospital bed is shown below that of Iyer.

"What they have overcome speaks a volume about the determination and dedication! Congratulations #ShreyasIyer #inspiring #INDvNZ," Ojha wrote in the text accompanying the picture on Koo.

Iyer's picture from earlier this year when he had undergone surgery after dislocating his shoulder. Chopra had, similarly, recovered from a long injury layoff to win the gold in Tokyo earlier this year.

Promoted

In Kanpur, meanwhile, visitors New Zealand fought back on the second day of the Test at the Green Park Stadium.

Tim Southee picked a fifer as the Kiwis bowled India out for 345. In response, openers Tom Latham and Will Young hit fifties as New Zealand ended the day at a score of 129 runs for the loss of no wickets.