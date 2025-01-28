Up 2-0 in the 5-match series, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team could go on to make one or two changes in the third T20I against England on Tuesday. India had to make a forced change in the team for the second T20I because of Rinku Singh's unavailability due to an injury. Dhruv Jurel replaced him in the team but failed to leave a mark with the bat. Mohammed Shami continued to warm the bench despite his return to full fitness. In the third T20I, India could decide to make some changes.

With a 2-0 cushion to bank on, skipper Suryakumar and head coach Gautam Gambhir could decide to bring veteran pacer Shami into the playing XI while Shivam Dube is another player who could be thrown in the mix, in place of Jurel.

At the top, no changes are expected, with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma opening for the hosts. Tilak Varma has made the No. 3 spot his own with some fine performances while captain Suryakumar would be keen to return to form with a better show at the No. 4 position.

Hardik Pandya slots in at the No. 5 spot, while either Jurel or Dube would follow him at No. 6. Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi, are all but certainties in the spin-bowling attack, though one of them could be benched to make space for Shami in the team.

Harshit Rana is another pacer who could be tried, though Shami has a better chance of getting into the team. Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy are absolute pillars in the XI, being two of the most important players in the team's bowling attack.

India's likely playing XI against England, 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Dhruv Jurel/Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi/Mohammed Shami/Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy