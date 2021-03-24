Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the remainder of the three-match ODI series against England after dislocating his shoulder while fielding in the first ODI. Iyer suffered a freak injury in the eighth over of the England innings in Pune on Tuesday as he attempted to field the ball. He was seen grimacing in pain as he lay on his back on the ground, and he had to be carried off the park immediately after. He took no further part in the match. Later, BCCI in an update said Iyer had "subluxated" his left shoulder. "He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game," BCCI tweeted on Tuesday.

Iyer's injury also means that he will miss part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that starts on April 9.

The right-handed batsman leads Delhi Capitals in the IPL and helped the team make the final of IPL 2020 where they finished runners-up.

Iyer had been in good form with the bat in the ongoing limited-overs leg of England's 2021 tour.

Overall, Iyer has played 22 ODIs and 29 T20Is for India since his debut in white-ball cricket in 2017.

The 26-year-old has 813 ODI runs at 42.78 and a strike rate of 100.37 with one century and eight half-centuries.

In T20Is, Iyer has scored 550 runs at 28.94 at a strike rate of 133.81 with three half-centuries.