The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 schedule was released on Sunday. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening encounter in Chennai on April 9. The eight-team tournament will be played across six cities -- Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. The final of the 14th edition of the IPL will be played at the world's largest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30. While fans returned during India's Test series against England, the initial phase of the IPL will be played without spectators and a call on allowing crowds in the tournament will be taken at a later stage. There will be 11 double headers in this year's IPL, with the afternoon game starting at 3:30pm IST and all the evening games are scheduled to begin at 7:30pm IST. Also, all the play-offs and final will be played in Ahmedabad.

Full IPL 2021 full scheduled fixture:

April 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Chennai)

April 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals (Mumbai)

April 11: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Chennai)

April 12: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (Mumbai)

April 13: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians (Chennai)

April 14: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Chennai)

April 15: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals (Mumbai)

April 16: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings (Mumbai)

April 17: Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad (Chennai)

April 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Chennai)

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings (Mumbai)

April 19: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (Mumbai)

April 20: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (Chennai)

April 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings (Chennai)

April 22: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals (Mumbai)

April 23: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians (Chennai)

April 24: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Mumbai)

April 25: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Mumbai)

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals (Chennai)

April 26: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Ahmedabad)

April 27: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Ahmedabad)

April 28: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad (Delhi)

April 29: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (Delhi)

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Ahmedabad)

April 30: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Ahmedabad)

May 1: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (Delhi)

May 2: Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad (Delhi)

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (Ahmedabad)

May 3: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Ahmedabad)

May 4: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians (Delhi)

May 5: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (Delhi)

May 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings (Ahmedabad)

May 7: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings (Delhi)

May 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals (Ahmedabad)

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians (Delhi)

May 9: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (Bengaluru)

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad (Kolkata)

May 10: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Bengaluru)

May 11: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals (Kolkata)

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders(Bengaluru)

May 13: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings (Bengaluru)

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (Kolkata)

May 14: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals (Kolkata)

May 15: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (Bengaluru)

May 16: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Kolkata)

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians (Bengaluru)

May 17: Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad (Kolkata)

May 18: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals (Bengaluru)

May 19: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings (Bengaluru)

May 20: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians (Kolkata)

May 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad (Bengaluru)

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings (Kolkata)

May 22: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (Bengaluru)

May 23: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (Kolkata)

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings (Kolkata)

May 25: Qualifier 1 (Ahmedabad)

May 26: Eliminator (Ahmedabad)

May 28: Qualifier 2 (Ahmedabad)

May 30: Final (Ahmedabad)

(Please note that all the evening matches will start at 7:30pm IST, while on a double header day the first match will begin at 3:30pm IST)