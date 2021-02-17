Rishabh Pant impressed one and all with his wicketkeeping skills on a raging turner in the recently-concluded second Test between India and England. Pant took two acrobatic catches in the first innings and then pulled off a couple of stumpings on Day 4 of the Chennai Test. Pant's work behind the stumps invited praise from former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist. "Yesterday it was Foakes, today it's @RishabhPant17 #brilliant," Gilchrist had tweeted after Pant dived forward to complete a sharp stumping to send Dan Lawrence packing.

Pant took to Twitter on Wednesday and thanked Gilchrist for his praise.

Thanks Means a lot coming from you — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 17, 2021

Pant was often criticised for his keeping skills but the 23-year-old put in a great show behind the stumps at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

Pant did not play in the first Test in Australia during India's last tour Down Under last year.

He replaced Wriddhiman Saha in the Melbourne Test and since then has been a regular in the XI.

Pant played an important role in the series win in Australia. The left-hander was the highest run-scorer for India in the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

He scored 274 runs from three Test matches at an average of 68.50, including a match-winning 89 not out in the historic Gabba Test.

In the ongoing home Test series against England, Pant has hit 168 runs with the help of two half-centuries.