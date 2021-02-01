Team India had their first outdoor training session since reaching Chennai for the first two Tests against England. The Indian team completed their quarantine and cleared all their Covid tests, and trained at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The team's official Instagram handle shared pictures from the training session on their story. In one of the pictures, Ishant Sharma - who is returning to the squad after missing the Australia series with injury - is seen hugging a teammate. Bowling coach Bharat Arun can be seen standing along with some other staff members in the next picture. Captain Virat Kohli, who also missed three of the Tests in Australia, can be seen in the next picture.

Ishant Sharma is back in India's Test squad after missing the series in Australia due to injury.

India's bowling coach Bharat Arun at the Chepauk stadium.

India captain Virat Kohli at India's outdoor training session at the Chepauk.

The players had started to arrive in Chennai on Wednesday and completed their quarantine on Monday.

They will have their first net session on Tuesday.

The England squad also completed their quarantine are set to begin training on Tuesday.

The series opener at the Chepauk - as the MA Chidambaram Stadium is popularly known -- begins on February 9. The second match of the series will also be played at the same venue.

The two teams will then travel to Ahmedabad for the next two matches at the Motera Stadium.

The Motera will also host the five-match T20 International (T20I) series between the two teams that will follow the Tests.

England's tour of India will conclude with a three-match ODI series in Pune.