Former India batsman Aakash Chopra pointed out another DRS loophole after Rishabh Pant was denied a boundary in the second ODI between India and England. Pant tried to reverse-scoop a yorker from Tom Curran, but only managed to edge it onto his pads as the ball trickled away to the boundary rope. However, the England players thought Pant was trapped LBW and appealed, and the umpire agreed and raised his finger. Pant immediately reviewed, and replays confirmed the inside edge.

However, it was considered a dot ball, and not four runs to Pant, as the ball is deemed to be dead if the umpire considers it to be a dismissal.

According to the MCC laws, the ball becomes dead "when a batsman is dismissed. The ball will be deemed to be dead from the instant of the incident causing the dismissal."

"So, Pant lost on 4 runs because of a glaring umpiring error. Repeating this for 101010364th time-what if this happened on the final ball of the World Cup final with the batting team needing 2 to win??? Socho Socho...." Aakash Chopra tweeted.

So, Pant lost on 4 runs because of a glaring umpiring error. Repeating this for 101010364th time-what if this happened on the final ball of the World Cup final with the batting team needing 2 to win??? Socho Socho.... #IndvEng - Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 26, 2021

Pant may have been denied the four runs, but he went on to make 77 off 40 deliveries to help India put up a total of 336/6.

Playing in place of the injured Shreyas Iyer, Pant made the most of his opportunity to score his second ODI half-century.

He surpassed his previous highest score in the format of 71, as he took the England bowling attack apart.

The swashbuckling southpaw smashed seven sixes and three boundaries as he gave India the acceleration they needed after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul steadied the inning for the hosts.

Kohli got out after hitting his second consecutive half-century in the series, while KL Rahul went on to score his fifth ODI hundred.