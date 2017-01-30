 
When And Where To Watch India Vs England 3rd T20I Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 30 January 2017 14:02 IST

Eoin Morgan's men demolished the hosts in the first match at Kanpur and then narrowly lost out in Nagpur on Sunday. The series, locked at 1-1, now moves to Bengaluru. England will want to end their tour on a high as Virat Kohli looks for his first T20I series win as captain.

The three-match T20I series between India and England is locked at 1-1. © AFP

After being outplayed in the Test and ODI series, England have finally put up a fight in the T20Is against India. Eoin Morgan's men demolished the hosts in the first match at Kanpur and then narrowly lost out in Nagpur on Sunday. The series, locked at 1-1, now moves to Bengaluru. England will want to end their tour on a high as Kohli looks for his first T20I series win as captain. So far, England's bowlers have dominated the T20Is making it hard for the superstars of Indian batting. But the Bengaluru has usually been a tough place for bowlers to go to and fans could be in for a run feast in the final game of the series.

When will the India vs England 3rd T20I be played?

The 3rd T20I between India and England will be played on February 1, 2017.

Where will the India vs England 3rd T20I be played?

The India and England 3rd T20I will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Where can you follow the India and England 3rd T20I match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

How do I watch India and England 3rd T20I match live?

The 3rd T20I match will be broadcast live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. Fans wanting to catch the match in High Definition can tune into Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the India and England 3rd T20I start?

The live broadcast of the 3rd T20I match will start at 7:00 PM while Star Sports will start their live coverage from 6:00 PM.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Parvez Rasool, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball, Liam Dawson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Tymal Mills.

Highlights
  • England beat India by seven wickets in the 1st T20I
  • India defeated England by five runs in the 2nd T20I
  • The 3rd T20I will be played in Bengaluru
