 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016-17 09 Nov 16 to 01 Feb 17
Cricket

When And Where To Watch India vs England 2nd T20I Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 27 January 2017 09:34 IST

How to watch India vs England 2nd T20I. Read all about live coverage and T20I match action from VCA Stadium in Nagpur on January 29, 2017.

When And Where To Watch India vs England 2nd T20I Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online
The 2nd T20I between India and England will be played in Nagpur on January 29. © AFP

Virat Kohli's T20I captaincy stint didn't begin on an ideal note as the Indian cricket team crashed to a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of England. Eoin Morgan's men controlled the game right from the first over as the hosts failed to put up a competitive total on a good batting surface. England's bowlers were on top of their game as India's famed batting line-up struggled to dominate in Kanpur. After winning the Test and ODI series in style, Kohli's men need to produce to a result to keep the T20 duel alive. The visitors will be full of confidence going into the 2nd T20I after having finally registered a convincing win on this tour. Kohli and his boys will have to be at their absolute best in Nagpur if they are to take this series to a decider in Bengaluru.

When will the India vs England 2nd T20I be played?

The 2nd T20I between India and England will be played on January 29, 2017.

Where will the India vs England 2nd T20I be played?

The India and England 2nd T20I will be played at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

How do I watch India and England 2nd T20I match live?

The 2nd T20I match will be broadcast live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. Fans wanting to catch the match in High Definition can tune into Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the India and England 2nd T20I start?

The live broadcast of the 2nd T20I match will start at 7:00 PM while Star Sports will start their live coverage from 6:00 PM.

Where can you follow the India and England 2nd T20I match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Parvez Rasool, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball, Liam Dawson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Tymal Mills.

Topics : India England India vs England 2016 Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • England lead the three-match T20I vs India series 1-0
  • The 2nd T20I between India and England will be played in Nagpur
  • England won the 1st T20I vs India by seven wickets
Related Articles
England Win Most Complete Performance of Tour: Eoin Morgan
England Win Most Complete Performance of Tour: Eoin Morgan
Virat Kohli Says Him Opening The Batting Gives The Team More Balance
Virat Kohli Says Him Opening The Batting Gives The Team More Balance
Virat Kohli Credits England Bowlers, Says India Were 30-35 Runs Short
Virat Kohli Credits England Bowlers, Says India Were 30-35 Runs Short
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 24 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.