Virat Kohli Attains Career-High Fourth Position in ICC Rankings For Test Batsmen

The Mohali Test will offer Virat Kohli another chance to move closer to the top of the rankings. © BCCI

India's Test skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday attained the fourth position in the ICC Player Rankings for Test Batsmen, the best so far in his career.

Virat shot up 10 places after a man-of-the-match performance in the Vizag Test against England. The stylish right-hander scored 248 runs (167, 81) in the Test to power the hosts to a 246-run win.

The 28-year-old's previous best was 10th place on this list. Virat, at the moment, sits atop the T20 batting rankings as well.

The Delhi batsman accumulated 97 points during the second India-England Test that concluded on Monday. He now trails England batsman Joe Root, who sits on the number two position, by 22 points.

The Mohali Test, starting Saturday, will offer Kohli another chance to move closer to the top of the rankings.

Kohli has played some memorable knocks at Mohali and the Indian camp will expect nothing less than another spectacular show from the skipper.