Live Cricket Score - India vs England, 1st ODI, Pune: Alex Hales Departs As Hosts Get 1st Breakthrough

Updated: 15 January 2017 14:14 IST

Live Cricket Score - India vs England: Despite crushing the visitors 4-0 in the five-Test series, Virat Kohli said the English were a different side when it came to the shorter formats of the game.

Live Cricket Score - India vs England: The 1st ODI of the series is being played in Pune. © AFP

Indian new limited-overs cricket captain Virat Kohli has said his team has sufficient ammunition to counter a "fearless" England batting attack in a three-match one-day series starting in Pune on Sunday. The hosts crushed England 4-0 in a five-Test series last year, but the 28-year-old felt Eoin Morgan's side would be a different proposition in the shorter formats. The visitors showed their ODI cricket prowess in the first-warm up match, beating India A side with a successful 305-run chase. The one-day series is Kohli's first assignment as full-time skipper after MS Dhoni stepped down as limited-overs cricket captain earlier in the month. The Men in Blue will aim to usher in the Kohli era with a win. (LIVE SCORECARD)

 Catch all the latest updates from the 1st India vs England ODI in Pune

14:13 IST: Four!! Umesh this time strays down the leg and Roy just clips it off his pads. Brilliant timing from Roy. He moves onto 43 off 32 balls.

14:12 IST: Four!! Short from Umesh and Roy just helps the ball on his way to the fine leg boundary.

14:08 IST: Roy drives and gets a double for his effort.

14:05 IST: Bumrah into the attack!! Can he put an end to Roy's scoring spree.

14:00 IST: Four!! Roy flicks the ball through mid-wicket and helps himself to another boundary. He moves on to 31 off just 22 balls. He is looking really good!

13:59 IST: Out!! Direct hit from Bumrah in the deep and Hales is short of his crease. India get their first breakthrough and it was very much-needed. England had made a solid start but all that undone by an unnecessary run out.

13:58 IST: Four!! Brilliant shot from Roy. Clips the straight delivery from Umesh to the mid-wicket boundary. He is looking really good.

13:57 IST: Four!! Pandya strays onto the pads of Hales and gets punished.

13:50 IST: Quick single and Hales with another lucky escape. He would have been a goner if Ashwin had hit the stumps.

13:48 IST: Top edge from Hales but the fine leg was a bit wide. Another scary moment for the English opener. England are 24/0 after 4 overs.

13:42 IST: DRS Time! England have reviewed the lbw decision. The ball is missing the leg stump. Hales survives! Good review by England.

13:41 IST: Four!! Short and wide from Umesh and Roy throws the kitchen sink at it. Fourth boundary for Roy. He's on fire!!

13:39 IST: Two dot balls to finish the over. England are 15/0 after 2 overs.

13:38 IST: Back to back fours!! Both full deliveries from Pandya but Roy on both occasions finds the cover boundary.

13:35 IST: Pandya into the attack!

13:33 IST: Four!! Outside edge and the ball runs away to the third man boundary. Good effort from Pandya but to no avail.

13:32 IST: Movement off the pitch this time and Roy is beaten all ends up.

13:31 IST: Some swing for Umesh there. The ball shaped away nicely from Roy.

13:30 IST: Umesh Yadav to start the proceedings for India. Jason Roy and Alex Hales open the batting for England.

13:28 IST: Let's listen into what new India ODI captain Virat Kohli had to say during the toss.

13:25 IST: The players are out. Time for the national anthems of the two countries.

13:10 IST: Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl first in Pune. 

13:08 IST: Here are the teams for today's contest!

ENG XI: J Roy, A Hales, J Root, E Morgan, B Stokes, J Buttler, M Ali, C Woakes, A Rashid, D Willey, J Ball

IND XI: S Dhawan, L Rahul, V Kohli, MS Dhoni, Y Singh, K Jadhav, H Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, U Yadav, J Bumrah

India England India vs England 2016 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni Eoin Morgan
