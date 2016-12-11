India vs England: Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha Ruled Out of Chennai Test

Mohammed Shami will now undergo rehabilitation for his injury.

Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami and wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha have been ruled out of the fifth and final Test against England in Chennai.

Shami has soreness in his right knee and has been advised rest and rehabilitation, a BCCI press release stated. He will start his recovery programme at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Saha, on the other hand is already undergoing rehabilitation programme at the NCA after suffering a hamstring tendon injury in the second Test of the ongoing series in Vizag.