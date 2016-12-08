India vs England: R Ashwin Brings India Roaring Back After Keaton Jennings' Dream Debut

Ravichandran Ashwin brought India roaring back into the match, claiming four wickets for 75 runs after England debutant centurion Keaton Jennings and skipper Alastair Cook threatened to run away with the match in the first session.

At stumps on Day One of the fourth Test in Mumbai, England were 288 for five off 94 overs with Ben Stokes (25) and Jos Buttler (18) at the crease.

England had a rollicking start after winning the toss as Cook and Jennings, who was called up after Haseeb Hameed was injured, carved out a 99-run opening stand before the Indian bowlers got their act together.

Ravindra Jadeja dealt the first blow as he claimed Cook's wicket. At lunch, the visitors were 117 for one off 31 overs, with Keaton unbeaten on 65 and Joe Root on four.

Ashwin came found his rhythm in the post lunch session as he delivered a classic off-spinner to Joe Root, which the Yorkshireman edged to Virat Kohli at slip. Kohli did a great job of recovering and snaring the catch after being caught on the wrong foot.

At tea, England were 196 for two with Moeen and Jennings at the crease.

The post-tea session saw three wickets going down as Ashwin removed Moeen Ali and the impressive Jennings in the same over. He soon had the measure of Jonny Bairstow as well. Jadeja claimed one wicket.

Earlier, India looked set for a leather hunt as the England openers, with Keaton coming in to replace Haseeb Hameed, staved off some hostile fast bowling and the early movement.

Jennings was centimeters away from getting a duck on debut when Karun Nair dropped him at gully off Umesh Yadav.

There were few alarms for the visitors thereafter as they began scoring at a rapid pace, with Jennings leading the way.

India went in with two changes, with Lokesh Rahul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar coming into the playing XI in place of the injured Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammed Shami.

England went in with four fast bowlers, with Jake Ball adding to the pace battery in place of off-spinner Gareth Batty. Keaton replaced Hameed.