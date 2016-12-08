 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

India vs England: R Ashwin Brings India Roaring Back After Keaton Jennings' Dream Debut

Updated: 08 December 2016 16:46 IST

R Ashwin picked four wickets for 75 runs as England scored 288/5 at stumps on Day 1 of the fourth Test against India

India vs England: R Ashwin Brings India Roaring Back After Keaton Jennings' Dream Debut
India vs England: R Ashwin celebrates after dismissing a batsman in Mumbai © BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin brought India roaring back into the match, claiming four wickets for 75 runs after England debutant centurion Keaton Jennings and skipper Alastair Cook threatened to run away with the match in the first session.

At stumps on Day One of the fourth Test in Mumbai, England were 288 for five off 94 overs with Ben Stokes (25) and Jos Buttler (18) at the crease.

England had a rollicking start after winning the toss as Cook and Jennings, who was called up after Haseeb Hameed was injured, carved out a 99-run opening stand before the Indian bowlers got their act together.

Ravindra Jadeja dealt the first blow as he claimed Cook's wicket. At lunch, the visitors were 117 for one off 31 overs, with Keaton unbeaten on 65 and Joe Root on four.

Ashwin came found his rhythm in the post lunch session as he delivered a classic off-spinner to Joe Root, which the Yorkshireman edged to Virat Kohli at slip. Kohli did a great job of recovering and snaring the catch after being caught on the wrong foot.

At tea, England were 196 for two with Moeen and Jennings at the crease.

The post-tea session saw three wickets going down as Ashwin removed Moeen Ali and the impressive Jennings in the same over. He soon had the measure of Jonny Bairstow as well. Jadeja claimed one wicket.

Earlier, India looked set for a leather hunt as the England openers, with Keaton coming in to replace Haseeb Hameed, staved off some hostile fast bowling and the early movement.

Jennings was centimeters away from getting a duck on debut when Karun Nair dropped him at gully off Umesh Yadav.

There were few alarms for the visitors thereafter as they began scoring at a rapid pace, with Jennings leading the way.

India went in with two changes, with Lokesh Rahul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar coming into the playing XI in place of the injured Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammed Shami.

England went in with four fast bowlers, with Jake Ball adding to the pace battery in place of off-spinner Gareth Batty. Keaton replaced Hameed.

Topics : India England India vs England 2016 Cricket Ravindra Jadeja Wankhede Ravichandran Ashwin
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • England 288/5 at stumps against India on Day 1
  • R Ashwin picked 4/75 on Day 1
  • Keaton Jennings scored century on debut
Related Articles
Shikhar Dhawan Bowled Over by East Khasi Landscape
Shikhar Dhawan Bowled Over by East Khasi Landscape
ICC Awards: Ravichandran Ashwin Named Test Cricketer of The Year 2016 And Also Cricketer Of The Year
ICC Awards: Ravichandran Ashwin Named Test Cricketer of The Year 2016 And Also Cricketer Of The Year
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.