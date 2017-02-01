 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016-17 09 Nov 16 to 01 Feb 17
Cricket

India vs England 3rd T20I: Umpire Shamsuddin Withdraws As On-Field Umpire

Updated: 01 February 2017 21:22 IST

The 46-year-old Shamsuddin, who has stood in 11 T20 Internationals, will be performing the third umpire duties while Nitin Menon stood on the ground alongside Anil Chaudhary.

India vs England 3rd T20I: Umpire Shamsuddin Withdraws As On-Field Umpire
Eoin Morgan was unhappy with the quality of umpiring in the 2nd T20I vs India. © BCCI

Indian umpire C. Shamsuddin on Wednesday withdrew as the on-field umpire for the third T 20 International between India and England at Bengaluru. Not reasons were known for his withdrawal, though it could well be a fallout of the poor match he had in Nagpur, where England were cruising till he adjudged a settled Joe Root out lbw off Jasprit Bumrah's crucial last over. Television replays showed that the ball had taken big deflection off the bat before hitting Root.

The dismissal had turned the match decisively and had led to a lot of anger from the English camp, who had threatened to complain about the issue to the match referee.

England skipper Eoin Morgan had expressed "extreme frustration" at Shamshuddin's dismissal of Root in the final over in Nagpur on Sunday when India scraped a five-run victory.

However, Root himself had been a little more charitable, saying later that there was no point in blaming the umpire.

The 46-year-old Shamsuddin, who has stood in 11 T20 Internationals, will be performing the third umpire duties while Nitin Menon stood on the ground alongside Anil Chaudhary.

The T20 International series is tied at one match apiece with this match in Bengaluru to decide the issue.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : India England M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Cricket India vs England 2016
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Eoin Morgan expressed his frustration over the quality of umpiring
  • Shamsuddin on Wednesday withdrew as the on-field umpire for 3rd T20I
  • Joe Root had said it was unfair to single out an umpire for mistakes
Related Articles
Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni Fifties Power India to 202-6
Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni Fifties Power India to 202-6
India vs England 3rd T20I: Rishabh Pant Youngest To Make T20I Debut For India
India vs England 3rd T20I: Rishabh Pant Youngest To Make T20I Debut For India
Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 3rd T20I, Bengaluru: Chahal Puts Visitors To The Sword As English Batsmen Crumble
Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 3rd T20I, Bengaluru: Chahal Puts Visitors To The Sword As English Batsmen Crumble
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 24 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.