Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 3rd T20I, Bengaluru: Raina In Full Flow, Rahul Falls

Live Cricket Score, India vs England: Suresh Raina hits a shot during the 3rd T2OI in Bengaluru. © BCCI

India got the better of England in the second T20I at Nagpur, courtesy some brilliant death bowling from Jasprit Bumrah and Ashish Nehra, and will now look to clinch the series when the two teams clash in the decider at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. After some superb performances during the Tests and ODIs, the Indian batsmen have failed to come to the party in the T20I series. England have looked the more dominant side in both the matches and the hosts will be looking for a much-improved performance in Virat Kohli's den. Having played and captained the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, Kohli will be well-versed with the pitch and ground dynamics and will look to use that to his advantage. (LIVE SCORECARD)

19:48 IST: Replays show that Rahul was dismissed on a Stokes no-ball.

19:47 IST: Four!! Raina moves on to 41 with another boundary. He just opened the face of the bat there.

19:40 IST: Surprise! Surprise! Dhoni is in before Yuvraj!

Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan celebrate after the dismissal of India opener KL Rahul.

19:39 IST: WICKET!! Rahul is cleaned up by Stokes for 22 off 18 balls. It was in the slot and Rahul went for it but ended up missing the ball altogether. India are 65-2 after 7.2 overs.

19:37 IST: Last five overs have yielded India 56 runs.

19:35 IST: Six!! Rahul gets into the act and it's the biggest of the night. Massive 98-metre maximum!

19:30 IST: Six!! It's Raina again! The left-hander just helps the ball over the fine-leg boundary. Great batting. India are 53-1 after 6 overs.

19:28 IST: Six!! Raina pulls Jordan and the ball sails over the square leg boundary.

19:24 IST: Four!! Raina gives himself a bit of room and smashes it past the point fielder.

19:22 IST: Let-off for Raina! The left-hander tries another mighty heave and almost ends up giving a catch to mid-on but miscommunication between Jordan and Moeen Ali gives Raina a reprieve.

19:21 IST: Raina goes for another big hit but fails to time his shot. He gets a double.

19:20 IST: 12 runs from the Plunkett over. India are 29-1 after 4 overs.

19:18 IST: Four More!! Another full delivery and Rahul strokes the ball over mid-off for consecutive boundaries. India are finally getting a move on!

19:16 IST: Four!! Plunkett drifts on to the pads of Rahul and the Indian opener flicks it away brilliantly.

19:15 IST: Six!! Pitched up by Mills and Raina deposits the ball over the cover boundary. First maximum for the home team. India are 17-1 after 3 overs.

19:13 IST: Great stuff from England so far. They have given nothing away.

19:11 IST: Raina tries an expansive drive and almost ends up giving an easy catch to mid-off. India need to be a little careful here.

19:06 IST: WICKET!! Kohli is gone! Run out for 2. Huge setback for India. Kohli dabbed the ball and set off for a quick single but was sent back. Jordan got to the ball in no time and threw down the stumps. India are 8-1 after 2 overs.

19:04 IST: Four runs from the first over. India off to a cautious start.

19:03 IST: Good start by Mills so far. He has quickly got his radar right.

19:01 IST: First run for India and it's a wide down the leg-side by Mills.

18:59 IST: Here come the two Indian openers -- Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. There was a lot of talk about Pant opening the batting but that hasn't happened.

18:55 IST: The two teams walk out for the national anthems.

16:40 IST: Let's listen in to what the two captains had to say during the toss.

England have won the toss and will bowl first. One change for India - Rishab Pant set to make his T20I debut in place of M Pandey #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/7WmZ2SqlB1 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2017

18:35 IST: Here is how the two teams line-up for tonight's decider.

IND XI: L Rahul, V Kohli, MS Dhoni, Y Singh, R Pant, H Pandya, S Raina, A Mishra, Y Chahal, A Nehra, J Bumrah — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2017

ENG XI: J Roy, S Billings, J Root, E Morgan, B Stokes, J Buttler, M Ali, C Jordan, L Plunkett, A Rashid, T Mills — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2017

18:30 IST: Morgan wins the toss and elects to bowl. Rishabh Pant comes replaces Manish Pandey in India's playing XI and will make his T20I debut.

Proud moment for Rishabh Pant as he gets his #TeamIndia Cap #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/AKcadcGpaK — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2017

18:28 IST: Toss time!! Both captains are out on the field.

18:20 IST: Four T20Is have been played at the M Chinaswamy and the highest score batting first on this ground has been just 157 - by Australia against Bangladesh, during last year's T20 World Cup.

18:16 IST: Early news coming in is that umpire C Shamshuddin, who was in the news for some poor decisions in the second T20I, is not feeling a 100 percent and will not be one of the two on-field umpires. He instead has been put on third-umpire duties.

18:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the third and final T20I between India and England. The series in the balance and both teams will be fired up.

India had comfortably won the Test and ODI series, and now have an opportunity to complete a tour sweep if they win the third and final T20I. However, the hosts will know that will not be an easy task.

The English batting looked very solid in the first T20s and if not for the late heroics of Bumrah and Nehra, the visitors would have had the series in the bag. Eoin Morgan and Joe Root have done the job in the middle order while Ben Stokes has provided the fireworks later on. England openers Jason Roy and Sam Billings have given their team fast starts but have been unable to convert it into big scores.

For India, Kohli's promotion to the opening slot hasn't worked out to plan and there might be a case for him to return to his usual one-down position in the batting order. KL Rahul showcased his class with a stormy innings in Nagpur but it was the only score of note for the Indians in the second T20I.

Both Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh have struggled while Mahendra Singh Dhoni has come in too late to really make an impact.