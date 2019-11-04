Rishabh Pant's Bad Day Behind Stumps Invites MS Dhoni Comparisons, Hilarious Memes On Twitter

Rishabh Pant failed to impress much in the absence of MS Dhoni behind the stumps during the first T20 International between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. The 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman convinced skipper Rohit Sharma to opt for Decision Review System (DRS) against Soumya Sarkar on the last ball of the 10th over. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was unsure but Rishabh Pant was confident of a caught behind opportunity. However, the UltraEdge showed a flat line as ball went past the bat.

Soumya Sarkar survived on 20, when Bangladesh were 62/2 in the chase of 149. While India lost the review because of Rishabh Pant in the 10th over, the young wicket-keeper had earlier failed to spot DRS chances against Mushfiqur Rahim, when he was trapped LBW twice.

Mushfiqur Rahim went on to score a match-winning knock of 60 runs off 43 balls, with the help of eight boundaries and a six.

The fans flooded Twitter with hilarious memes on Rishabh Pant's bad day at work, drawing parallels with veteran wicket-keeper MS Dhoni.

I know Indian cricket fans will always love MS Dhoni (well of course!)...



But to see Delhi crowd jeer Rishabh Pant with "Dhoni Dhoni" chant at failed DRS appeal is disappointing. This is Pant's homeground... for crying out loud. Show some love to the kid. #IndvBan — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) November 3, 2019

When some1 says - Pant can replace MS DHONI and I be like -

pic.twitter.com/dBVQfCFZ0w — Deep Kumar (@deep_kumar07) November 3, 2019

#IndvsBan

Rohit Sharma telling Rishab Pant

DRS means Dhoni Review System#MajorMissingDhoni pic.twitter.com/ULPP8Wfuig — Ronil (@Ronil__Mehta) November 3, 2019

My reaction to those people who say Rishab Pant is replacement of Dhoni's.#IndvsBan pic.twitter.com/6t6BAorlz0 — Gautam singh (@gautams437) November 3, 2019

Dhoni sitting at home and watching Rishabh Pant in today's match. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/HixjQkxIs0 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 3, 2019

I know Indian cricket fans will always love MS Dhoni (well of course!)...



But to see Delhi crowd jeer Rishabh Pant with "Dhoni Dhoni" chant at failed DRS appeal is disappointing. This is Pant's homeground... for crying out loud. Show some love to the kid. #IndvBan — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) November 3, 2019

With the bat, Pant scored 27 runs, second-highest knock in the Indian innings after Shikhar Dhawan's 41. However, a mix-up between the two batsmen caused Dhawan a run out in the 15th over.

Amid concerns over air pollution in Delhi, Bangladesh opted to bowl and restricted India to 148 for six in 20 overs.

Rahim top-scored with 60 runs, while captain Mahmudullah was not out on 15 after he hit the winning six as Bangladesh chased down the target with three balls to spare.

This is Bangladesh's first-ever victory over India in the shortest format of the game.