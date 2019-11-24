India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: India Need 4 Wickets To Win Day-Night Test
IND vs BAN Live Score: India need four wickets to win the day-night Test and complete a 2-0 clean sweep over Bangladesh in the Test series.
Virat Kohli conjured a classic hundred in his first tryst with the pink ball while a lethal Ishant Sharma tormented Bangladesh batsmen yet again to push India towards victory in their maiden day/night Test in Kolkata on Saturday. Mostly offering a straight bat to dispatch the swinging pink cherry in the V region, Kohli became the first Indian to score a hundred in a day/night Test, treating the fans with a 136-run knock after starting the day at overnight 59. His deputy Ajinkya Rahane (51) too looked in good touch, striking his fourth successive half-century as India declared their first innings at 347 for nine for a massive 241-run lead. Bangladesh, who were shot out for 106 in their first essay, were reduced to 13 for four at one stage but the visitors ended the second day at 152 for six, courtesy a combative half-century from Mushfiqur Rahim (59 batting) and Mahmudullah, who retired hurt after scoring 39. They still trail by 89 runs and need a miracle to save the match. (Live Scorecard)
Live Score
Live Score Updates Between India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Match Day 3, Straight From Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
- 12:27 (IST)Nov 24, 2019
Kohli the skipper is one dangerous batsmanThis was Virat Kohli's 20th Test century as captain. It moves him above Ricky Ponting on the list for most centuries as captain. Only Graeme Smith has more, with 25 tons as a skipper.Read more about the milestones reached by the skipper here
- 12:21 (IST)Nov 24, 2019
Virat Kohli, the run machineThat is how BCCI president Sourav Ganguly describes the skipper
- 12:19 (IST)Nov 24, 2019
Bangladesh's bowling comebackAt one point on Day 2, India looked set to post yet another huge lead, one that just cannot be chased down. But a moment of brilliance from Taijul Islam at deep square leg stopped Virat Kohli's march. Then, in the span of 24 runs, India were suddenly nine down and declared soon after. What led to the flurry of sudden wickets? Read here to find out what Bangladesh pacer Al-Amin Hossain had to say about it
- 12:09 (IST)Nov 24, 2019
More excitement ahead of us?It's Day 3 of the historic day-night Test at the Eden Gardens and it has been all drama so far. The Indian pacers have hogged the limelight so far, punctuated by a fine Virat Kohli century. Two Bangladesh players have been substituted for concussion, both hit on the head by Shami bouncers. Two more suffered blows on the helmet but are carrying on. India were on a wicket-taking spree on Day 2 evening, making a two-day finish seem highly likely, but then Mushfiqur Rahim led the fightback with a defiant half-century.In a short span of time, we have seen a lot of action at break-neck speed. Fans at the Eden Gardens today will be hoping for more of the same. How long can Bangladesh fend off the Indian bowlers, all looking hungry for the wickets? Will Ishant Sharma, who never managed a 5-wicket haul in India in 12 years, complete his second 5-for in the match? We shall find out soon!