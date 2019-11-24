More excitement ahead of us?





In a short span of time, we have seen a lot of action at break-neck speed. Fans at the Eden Gardens today will be hoping for more of the same. How long can Bangladesh fend off the Indian bowlers, all looking hungry for the wickets? Will Ishant Sharma, who never managed a 5-wicket haul in India in 12 years, complete his second 5-for in the match? We shall find out soon!

It's Day 3 of the historic day-night Test at the Eden Gardens and it has been all drama so far. The Indian pacers have hogged the limelight so far, punctuated by a fine Virat Kohli century. Two Bangladesh players have been substituted for concussion, both hit on the head by Shami bouncers. Two more suffered blows on the helmet but are carrying on. India were on a wicket-taking spree on Day 2 evening, making a two-day finish seem highly likely, but then Mushfiqur Rahim led the fightback with a defiant half-century.