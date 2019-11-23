 
India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

Day-Night Test: Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals Experience Of Facing Pink Ball Under Lights

Updated: 23 November 2019 22:30 IST

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday said facing the pink ball under lights, especially at twilight, was the most difficult task during their maiden Day-Night Test.

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara in action. © AFP

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday said facing the pink ball under lights, especially at twilight, was the most difficult task during their maiden Day/Night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata. Pujara, who boasts of a double century with the pink ball at the domestic level, became the first Indian to score a fifty in a Day/Night Test but failed to convert his 55 into a bigger score on Friday. "Batting under lights was difficult but when we start playing under lights, it's a bit more challenging. The first session is slightly easier to bat when there are no lights. But when the lights come into play, the ball starts swinging a bit more. It's the most testing times of the day.

It's easy to sight the ball under sunlight," Pujara said after the second day's proceedings. India declared their first innings at 347 for nine and then took quick four wickets before Bangladesh fought back with Mushfiqur Rahim's 59 not out.

"That (twilight) was the right time to bowl. The ball was swinging and we thought we can pick up early wickets. That was the right time and the dew wasn't there. Dew started after tea time." Pujara said the ideal time to bat with the pink ball is at the start of the innings and late into the final session.

"It's a mix of both. Once dew comes in it again becomes easier. It's the first couple of hours and maybe the last hour," Pujara said.

Having faced both Kookaburra (Duleep Trophy) and SG pink balls, Pujara said the latter swings a bit more and also gives assistance to the spinners.

"This ball is travelling fast from the bat like Kookaburra but SG swings a little bit more. Again there's not much assistance for spinners with Kookaburra but we saw both Ashwin and Taijul spinning the ball here. There's little assitance for spinners but it still not as much as the red ball."

