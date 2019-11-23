 
India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

Virat Kohli Scores 27th Test Century, Goes Past Ricky Ponting's Tally As Captain

Updated: 23 November 2019 15:16 IST

With his 20th Test hundred as skipper, Virat Kohli went past Ricky Ponting's tally of 19 centuries as captain.

Virat Kohli Scores 27th Test Century, Goes Past Ricky Ponting
Virat Kohli brought up his 27th Test century on Day Two of the iconic day-night Test. © AFP

Virat Kohli brought up his 27th Test century and 70th overall on Day Two of the iconic day-night Test between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata on Saturday. With the hundred, Kohli went past former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting's tally of 19 Test centuries as captain. The list is led by former South Africa captain Graeme Smith with 25 hundreds. Moreover, Kohli became the first Indian skipper to go past the 5000-run mark in the longest format of the game on Friday. 

Virat Kohli, the first Indian to score a hundred in day-night Tests, now has 41 hundreds in 188 innings across formats as captain. He is now at the top of the list alongside Ponting, who did so in 376 innings.

Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar to become the second-fastest (141 innings) to 27 Test centuries. The 31-year-old also became the fastest (439 innings) to 70 international hundreds. He is followed by Tendulkar who reached 70 tons in 505 innings followed by former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting who took 649 innings.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli India vs Bangladesh Cricket India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli brought up his 27th Test century and 70th overall
  • Kohli became the 1st India Test skipper to go past the 5000-run mark
  • Virat Kohli now has 41 hundreds across formats as captain
