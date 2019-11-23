Welcome to Day 2!





Pujara fell late on Day 1 to Ebadot Hussain, but an in-form Ajinkya Rahane carried on India's onslaught with a counter-attacking knock.





The Indian captain-vice captain duo will look to carry on in similar fashion, with a chance to bat under the sun.

Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the historic day-night Test between India and Bangladesh. The first day was a forgettable one for Bangladesh, who were steamrolled by the Indian pace attack. Then India piled on the misery, with Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara scoring half-centuries to help India to a 68-run lead.