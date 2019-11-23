India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Look To Consolidate India's Lead
IND vs BAN Live Score: India were 174/3 at stumps on the opening day of the second Test, with a lead of 68 runs at Eden Gardens.
Bangladesh won the toss and India everything else against a ball they are not acquainted with on the first day of their maiden Day-Night Test, the quality of contest spectacularly failing to match the manic pre-match hype. First the Ishant Sharma-led Indian pace unit terrorised the visitors, bundling them out for 106 in just under 31 overs even before twilight set in. With two of their batsmen concussed, the mentally-scarred Bangladesh attack then found itself at the receiving end of a masterclass from the Indian captain Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 59 off 93 balls, as India reached 174/3 at stumps on the opening day of the second Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. The stodgy Cheteshwar Pujara, with two pink ball hundreds under his belt in first-class cricket, scored a chiselled 55 as India took a 68-run lead. (Live Scorecard)
Live Score Updates Between India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Match Day 2, Straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
- 12:37 (IST)Nov 23, 2019
Ishant Sharma speaks on India's quality pace attackSo how did Ishant push himself to get his first 5-wicket haul in India in 12 years? "Healthy competition,"says the lanky pacer.
- 12:28 (IST)Nov 23, 2019
KS Bharat replaces Pant in the squadRishabh Pant, who has been pushed back to the bench by Wriddhiman Saha, has been replaced in the Test squad by Andhra wicketkeeper KS Bharat. Pant will head to join the Delhi team in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. Read more on that change here
- 12:25 (IST)Nov 23, 2019
Kohli impresses Ebadot!That Virat Kohli hits gorgeous cover drives is no secret. In fact, he hit one so well on Day 1 that he had Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hussain applauding the shot. Watch the video here
- 12:19 (IST)Nov 23, 2019
Welcome to Day 2!Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the historic day-night Test between India and Bangladesh. The first day was a forgettable one for Bangladesh, who were steamrolled by the Indian pace attack. Then India piled on the misery, with Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara scoring half-centuries to help India to a 68-run lead.Pujara fell late on Day 1 to Ebadot Hussain, but an in-form Ajinkya Rahane carried on India's onslaught with a counter-attacking knock.The Indian captain-vice captain duo will look to carry on in similar fashion, with a chance to bat under the sun.