Australia have already booked themselves a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final, having secured a victory in the third Test against India in Indore. Though India lead the series 2-1 and are placed second in the WTC points table, their progression to the final isn't guaranteed. Other than India, Sri Lanka also remain in the fray, occupying the third spot at present. The Lankans have a 2-match series against New Zealand up next, a whitewash in which, can see the Lankans qualify for the summit clash against the Aussies.

India did their qualification chances a huge favour by winning the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but a loss in the Indore match derailed their progression a bit. Though the damage wasn't significant, India do need to avoid a defeat in the Ahmedabad Test in order to keep things in their own hands.

How can India qualify for World Test Championship final?

1. A victory against Australia in the 4th Test would automatically earn India the ticket to World Test Championship final. With a PCT of 60.29, India sit comfortably ahead of Sri Lanka (PCT of 53.33%) in the standings. With a win, India will be assured of a place in the final, no matter the result of the Sri Lanka - New Zealand Test series.

2. In case India only draw the 4th Test, Sri Lanka can usurp them with a 2-0 sweep against New Zealand. Anything less than a clean sweep would see the islanders remain third in the WTC points table.

3. If the Indore Test result repeats in Ahmedabad, India could get eliminated from the WTC final race. But, for such a development to take place, Sri Lanka would need to win both of their matches against New Zealand.

All in all, anything less than a 2-0 result would result in Sri Lanka's exit from the World Test Championship final reckoning.

