For KL Rahul, it was a redemption that was badly needed. The talented batter has been under fire for most part of the last one year. In all three formats, Rahul was not being able to hit big runs and that led to huge criticism. However, all that changed on Friday. Rahul hit an unbeaten 75* to take India to a five-wicket win over Australia in the first ODI of a three-match series at home. Rahul came to bat with India struggling at 16/3. He then saw India lose two more wickets with only 83 runs on board in a 189-run chase.

However, Rahul kept his calm and hit his 13th half-century to take India home. He was involved in a 100-plus stand with Ravindra Jadeja (45*). His performance was lauded by all. he had a special message from wife Athiya Shetty too. "To the most resilient person I know...#klrahul," Athiya wrote in an Instagram story with an image of Rahul and Jadeja.



Actor Athiya, daughter of Suniel Shetty, and Rahul got married in a close-knit ceremony on January 24.

Rahul, who was dropped for the third and fourth Tests against Australia because of poor form, was appreciated by stand-in captain Hardik Pandya too.

"I am really proud the way we played today. Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) did what he was supposed to do coming back after eight months away from ODIs. I enjoyed my bowling and batting, would have loved to finish it off, but the way KL (Rahul) and Jaddu batted, it was calming to those watching from the outside," said Pandya, the stand-in India skipper for the match at Wankhede.

Rahul, who mostly opens for India, was brought at No.5 following his Test disappointments. But despite the chips being down, he played patiently, consuming 96 balls for his well-made 75.

With PTI inputs