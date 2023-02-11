Team India on Saturday moved one step closer towards securing a place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final as the Rohit Sharma-led side thrashed Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin bagged a five-for each in the first and second innings, respectively, as India wrapped up the game inside three days. With this win, India also took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

However, a hilarious incident took place in the 18th over Australia's second innings.

Australia were reeling at 52/4 in 17.1 overs, and on the next ball, Team India took a review for an LBW appeal against Peter Handscomb off Ashwin's delivery.

However, during the DRS call, the cameraperson caught a glimpse of Rohit Sharma which left the Indian captain agitated.

"Mera ko kya dikha raha udhar dikha na," Rohit was seen as saying.

Rohit's reaction has gone viral on social media. Even Suryakumar Yadav and Ashwin were seen laughing after the same.

Mera ko kya dikha raha review dikha pic.twitter.com/7UMR2RdfZu — Lala (@FabulasGuy) February 11, 2023

After the match, Rohit said that he won't comment on the mental fortitude of the Australian team but certainly didn't expect them to get bowled out in just one session.

"No, I didn't," is what the skipper said when asked if he expected the match to end well inside three day. We were prepared to have hard day's bowling, spending session after session. We never thought they would get bowled out in a session. As you saw, the pitch became slower and slower and there was no bounce on the pitch, so it was a bit of surprise for me," Rohit said at the post-match press conference.



Featured Video Of The Day

UAE Capable Of Taking On Melbourne As Cricket Venue: Tom Moody