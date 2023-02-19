The man who doesn't mind running out batters at the non-striker, Ravichandran Ashwin, looked to catch Australia batter Steve Smith off-guard on Day 3 of the second Test in New Delhi. Ashwin, bowling to Marnus Labuchagne, didn't release the ball during the 15th over of the second innings, leaving the non-striker Smith rattled. While no attempt to run out Smith was made, the entire incident drew an amusing reaction from the Australian batter. Even Virat Kohli, standing in the slip cordon, had a big laugh seeing what happened at the non-striker's end.

Ashwin completed his full stride of bowling but did not release the ball and the India spinner's action seemed to have rattled Smith a little. Here's the video of the incident:

Kohli, who was the only slip fielder at that moment, burst into laughter and started clapping as the incident unfolded. Even the striker, Marnus Labuschagne had a wry smile on his face. Earlier in the same, match Ashwin had done the same with Labuschagne when the latter was at the non-striker's end. That incident had taken place in the first innings of the Delhi Test.

As for the match, India set themselves a 115-run target to win the second Test against Australia after they bowled the visitors out for 113 in their second innings on day three on Sunday.

Ravindra Jadeja returned with brilliant figures of 7/42 in 12.1 overs while his spin colleague Ravichandran Ashwin took three Australian wickets.

Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 43 off 46 balls as they struggled on a slow and low Kotla track.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Brief Scores:Australia: 263 and 113 all out in 31.1 overs (Travis Head 43, Marnus Labuschagne 35; Ravindra Jadeja 7/42, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/59) vs India 262.

Having already won the Nagpur Test India can take an unassailable 2-0 lead if they beat Australia in New Delhi.

With PTI inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2023 Schedule Announced: 52-Day Event To Be Played Across 12 Venues