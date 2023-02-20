Virat Kohli on Saturday was spotted having a chat with umpire Nitin Menon post his controversial dismissal during India's first innings of the second Test aganist Australia. On Day 2 of the match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kohli scored 44 runs before his innings ended in an unlucky manner. A delivery from Australia's Test dubtant Matthew Kuhnemann hit Kohli on the front pad and umpire Menon raised his finger on the appeal of the Australian players. An unsatisfied Kohli, asked for a review.

The decision went upstairs and replays suggested that the ball hit both Kohli's front pad and bat simultaneously. To everyone's surprise, the third umpire decided to go ahead with the assumption that the ball hit the pad first.

Thus the ball tracker was brought into action and it suggested that the ball would have clipped the leg stump. Given umpire Menon had given it out, the final decision stood the same as per the current rules of cricket.

After India's innings got over and the side went out to field for the second time in the game, Kohli was spotted chatting with Menon, presumably about his dismissal.

Australia ended Day 2 at 61 for 1, but the following day was dominated by the Indian spinners.

Ravindra Jadeja took a seven-wicket haul while Ravichandran Ashwin took three as the hosts bundled out Australia for 113 runs in the latter's second innings.

Resuming at the score of 61 for 1 on Sunday, Australia lost wickets consistently as Jadeja and Ashwin ran riot together.

Given Australia, who had scored 263 runs in their first innings, had taken a one-run first-innings lead, India got a 115-run target to win the game which they chased down without breaking much sweat.

