It has been a brilliant outing for Virat Kohli in the fourth Test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad as the star batsman scored his first Test century in almost three years. Kohli dealt with the Australia bowlers with ease and his 182-run knock was able to hand India a decent lead in the first innings. The ex-India skipper was in a mood for banter on Monday and he was caught on the stump mic taking a slight jibe at on-field umpire Nitin Menon. Following a decision that went against India with respect to Aussie batsman Travis Head, Kohli decided to taunt Menon about it and said that if the decision was in any way related to him, the umpire would have given the decision against him.

Virat Kohli to Nitin Menon when Australian batsman given not out by umpire :

“ Mai hota to pakka out hota ” #NZvSL #Kohli #INDvAUS #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/fAnAgKGrRr — Mufaddal John Singh Vohra (@mufasinghjohn) March 13, 2023

"Main hota toh out tha (Would have been out if I was the batter),” he told Menon.

Menon was all smiles after the comment from Kohli and he even responded to the comment by raising his thumb to the amusement of the India star. The hilarious exchange was caught on the stump mic and videos with the audio of the exchange soon went viral on social media with users commenting on it.

In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Menon was called out on social media for contentious decisions involving Kohli. However, the interaction on Monday was on a lighter note between Kohli and Menon.

India qualified for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) even before the end of day's play as New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by two wickets in Christchurch. Sri Lanka needed to win both their games against the Kiwis to have any chance but the result mean that India will play the summit clash.

