While India dominated Australia on Day 1 of the first Test in Nagpur, there were a couple of occasions where the fielding could have been better. Surprisingly, it was Virat Kohli who was at the centre of two dropped chances. First, the former India skipper gave Australia's star batter Steve Smith a reprieve in the 16th over of the day. On the first ball of that over, Smith went for a drive against a fuller delivery and got a thick outside edge. Stationed at first slip, Kohli stretched his right hand but could not hold on to the ball.

Then in the second session, Peter Handscomb edged one off Jadeja. The ball got deflected after hitting wicketkeeper KS Bharat's gloves. Kohli, again fielding at slips, could not reach the ball. Former Australia star Mark Waugh, while doing commentary, pointed out: "Your legs have to be lot closer to be able to move quickly." Smith scored 37 while Handscomb was out on 31.

"Kohli was very high-up in his position. Should have stayed down a bit," Waugh added offered. "He should have done a little bit better. Almost as if he wasn't expecting it."

Talking about the match, Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja grabbed a five-wicket haul on his international return as India ruled the opening day of the first Test against Australia on Thursday. Jadeja returned figures of 5-47 and fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets to bowl out Australia for 177 in the final session on a turning Nagpur pitch.

In reply, India were 77 for one at stumps, with skipper Rohit Sharma on 56 and Ashwin, yet to score, at the crease. The hosts still trail Australia by 100 runs.

With AFP inputs

