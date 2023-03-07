Team India is all geared up to face Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy In Ahmedabad from Thursday. Despite facing a big defeat in the third Test, the Rohit Sharma-led side is leading 2-1 in the four-match series. As there are only two days left for the final Test, another thing which is just around the corner is the festival of Holi. As the entire country is preparing for the colourful festival, the players of the Indian team also did not shy away from celebrating the joyous occasion with each other.

India batter Shubman Gill shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday in which the Indian cricket team could be seen celebrating Holi inside the team bus. While Virat Kohli dances in front of the camera with a coloured face, Rohit Sharma throws 'gulaal' from his back. Gill holds the camera as rest of the teammates also enjoy.

After losing the first two Tests, Australia made a remarkable comeback in the third Test in Indore, beating India to reduce the deficit to 1-2.

Wins in India are rare for the visiting teams and it is no different for Australia, who recorded their first victory on Indian soil in six years.

For India, it was only their third defeat in the last 10 years and they will need to rework their plans ahead of the final Test, beginning in Ahmedabad from March 9.

Australia have secured a place in the World Test Championship final after defeating India in the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Team India now needs to clinch a win in the fourth Test in order to enter the WTC final.

